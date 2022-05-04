SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is gearing up to welcome back guests for the 2022 season this weekend.

The amusement park opens Saturday, May 7 and with it comes some new attractions and changes.

Castaway Bay by Cedar Point Resorts is the all-new Castaway Bay indoor waterpark hotel. It featured interactive activities with new characters, family game shows, daily “bon voyage” send-offs and nightly fish parades. Guests can learn more here.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts is a 10-minute drive from Cedar Point. The amusement park says it’s completely renovated and will offer 239 guest rooms, golf, a Lake Erie marina and more. Sawmill Creek will open June 13. Reserve an overnight stay now.

They’re also offering the new $99 summer pass, which gets you unlimited admission and free parking at Cedar Point from opening day through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Additionally, Cedar Point is exclusively moving to cashless for all transactions in the park. Anyone who brings cash can convert it into a prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere. Read more here.

In June, Cedar Point is reserving a few nights to its adults-only “Wild Frontier Nights.”