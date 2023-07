Close up of an american football on the field, players in the background

(WJW) – Football season is almost here, and if you’re a fan, few things are better than the smells, the sounds, and the feeling of being right there in the stands.

That’s why United has announced 127 new, nonstop flights to help college football fans cheer on their favorite teams up close and in-person at 30 games this season.

In a press release, the airline says that last year more than 50,000 fans flew United to some of the “most iconic college football towns in the county.” This year, United has added more flights and will be flying larger planes to these cities for the following games:

Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University

Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama

Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan

Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh

Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University

Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University

Sept. 16: University of Washington – Seattle @ Michigan State University

Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University

Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama

Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University

Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi

Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University

Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi

Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama

Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University

Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University

Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison

Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama

Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University

Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin

Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University

Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama

Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University

Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University

Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee

Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame

Tickets are available now. Click here to find flights to your favorite game.