Read the Pentagon’s complete UFO report

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The U.S. Department of Defense released their highly anticipated UFO report on Friday.

The report includes investigators’ review of 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories.

According to the report, there were 18 cases in which witnesses saw “unusual” patterns of movement or flight characteristics.

Officials say more analysis is needed to determine if those sightings represent “breakthrough” technology.

You can read the report in its entirety, below:

Meanwhile, over the next three months, the Department of Defense is expected to develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information on potential UFO sightings.