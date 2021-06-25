Read the Pentagon’s complete UFO report

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The U.S. Department of Defense released their highly anticipated UFO report on Friday.
The report includes investigators’ review of 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories.
According to the report, there were 18 cases in which witnesses saw “unusual” patterns of movement or flight characteristics.
Officials say more analysis is needed to determine if those sightings represent “breakthrough” technology.
You can read the report in its entirety, below:
Meanwhile, over the next three months, the Department of Defense is expected to develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information on potential UFO sightings.