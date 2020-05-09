R&B musician, influential label exec Andre Harrell dies at 59

NEW YORK (WJW) — Andre Harrell, the founder of influential music label “Uptown Records,” has died at the age of 59, Rolling Stone reports.

Harell’s death was first announced by DJ D-Nice Friday night during his weekly Club Quarantine series.

The cause of death has not yet been provided.

Harell entered the music scene as part of the hip-hop duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde. The group had a few “minor hits” before Harrell explored the business side of the music industry.

In 1983 Harrell began working at Def Jam Records. Three years later he founded his own label, Uptown Records.

Uptown Records reportedly launched the careers of several prominent musicians including Heavy D and the Boyz, Guy (featuring producer Teddy Riley), Jodeci, Al B. Sure and Mary J. Blige.

In 1992 Harrell began producing films, TV shows and music soundtracks under a multimedia partnership with MCA.

Many celebrities have already taken to social media to pay their respects to Harrell and offer support for his loved ones.

Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 9, 2020