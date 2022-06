(WJW) — Ray Liotta’s daughter has shared her first public message about her father since his death in May.

In an Instagram post, Karsen Liotta said, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

The actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” died at the age of 67 years old.

Reports say the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie.