(WJW) — Last year, it was not clear what led to beloved actor Ray Liotta unexpectedly dying in his sleep at 67 years old.

Now, one year later, TMZ is reporting the reason for his death: Respiratory and heart issues.

The actor, who was in the Dominican Republic filming the thriller “Dangerous Waters,” was found May 26, 2022. At the time, the death was not considered suspicious in nature.

Documents obtained by TMZ said he had a condition called atherosclerosis, which is a build up of cholesterol plaque in the arteries leading to blood flow problems.

Following his death, the “Field of Dreams” actor’s daughter Karsen Liotta took to Instagram saying, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”