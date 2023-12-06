*The above video is a recent story about Canton firefighters rescuing pet cats from a burning home.*

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid firefighters said a man and his dog fell down a steep ravine in a wooded area and were stuck for hours in the cold and darkness of Tuesday night.

After being rescued, the man told firefighters that he yelled for help for two hours before a resident finally heard his shouts.

The man was running after his dog that got loose at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they both fell down a 20-foot ravine and couldn’t get out, according to South Euclid Firefighters Local 1065.

A resident finally heard his calls for help and called 911.

“It was determined that we would need to rappel down to get them and the Heights Hillcrest Technical Rescue Team was called out,” firefighters said.

“A Tech Team member from the South Euclid Fire Department rappelled down and both the male and puppy were rescued. Other than being very cold they were not injured,” they added.

Had the resident not heard the man calling for help, it’s possible the and his dog would’ve faced a long night with temperatures in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.