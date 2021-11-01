Ravens player Malik Harrison back in Baltimore, believed to be innocent bystander in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Baltimore Ravens linebacker and former OSU player Malik Harrison is back in Maryland Monday night after he was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in downtown Cleveland.

Four men are in police custody and investigators believe the NFL player was an innocent bystander.

Malik Harrison, 23, was shot in the left calf. The Baltimore Ravens released a statement that it was a non-life-threatening injury.

Cleveland Police say the chaos started when a fight broke out in a bar, security kicked everyone out and bullets started flying.

“I hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ outside the window and I knew it was gunshots. It wasn’t fireworks and then I hear the young women screaming,” said Attorney Frank Krajenke.

He witnessed part of the shooting around 8:20 p.m. Sunday from the 12th floor of his office at East 9th Street and Rockwell.

He says he didn’t find out until Monday afternoon Harrison was shot during the shootout.

“I hear the revving of the engines and people speeding away, and I hear some more shots and then the police get here in a timely fashion. Five or ten minutes,” said Krajenke.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, they heard 10 to 15 gunshots about 200 yards away.

They drove eastbound on Rockwell and heard eight to 10 more shots from two groups apparently shooting at each other as officers drove through the gunfire.

“Even when the police got there, the scary part was, there was still more. ‘Pop, pop.’ Didn’t sound like a revolver, it sounded like an automatic,” Krajenke said.

Cleveland police tell FOX 8 they believe Harrison, who the Ravens say was attending an event, was not involved in the shooting and was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

Police arrested four men. Three of them are in the Cuyahoga County Jail and the fourth was taken to the hospital after apparently being struck in the head with a bottle.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Donnell Coulter Jr. of Zanesville, 30, Darius McDonald of Blacklick, 26, Donnelle Deangelo Dearmond of Columbus, 26, and Lance S. Brown II of Columbus, 28.

Donnelle Deangelo Dearmond Steven Donnell, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

Darius McDonald, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

Steven Donnell Coulter Jr., Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

“This is unusual for here because it’s a really commercial area. It’s professional, I mean, you have the church, St. John’s Cathedral, there’s office buildings right in there,” the witness said.

Cleveland police also found an empty Ford Explorer parked at East 12th and Rockwell with multiple bullet holes and a shattered front passenger window.

“It’s disconcerting because you really don’t want that happening anywhere, but especially in a commercial district,” Krajenke said.

According to the Baltimore Ravens’ website, head coach John Harbaugh says he does not believe the injury to Malik Harrison is severe and he is optimistic that he is going to be OK.

He will have to miss some games. The Ravens had a “bye” week and did not play Sunday, which allowed Harrison to be here in Cleveland.