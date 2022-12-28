RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman who admitted to driving impaired and crashing a car, killing her two daughters and another 13-year-old girl in 2020, will learn her fate Wednesday.

Julianne Shead, 43, of Ravenna, is set to be sentenced on charges of vehicular homicide and assault charges, as well as an OVI charge at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Authorities said at the time Shead was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a tree. There were seven passengers in the vehicle, six of whom were ejected. Shead’s two daughters and another 13-year-old were killed.

Shead faced 20 total counts and pleaded guilty in July to 10 of those counts, including three first-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and single counts of driving under suspension, operating a vehicle while under the influence and reckless operation, court records show.

The homicide charges carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of up to 11 years and a maximum sentence of 16 1/2 years and a lifetime license suspension. The assault charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of up to eight years, up to a maximum of 12 years and a license suspension for at least three years.