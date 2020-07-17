Ravenna police identity person they say shot at officers

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Ravenna police on Friday identified the person they say shot at police officers on Thursday.

Police said it happened during a traffic stop on Oakwood Street. Shots were fired at officers from an unknown direction. No officers were injured.

A warrant for attempted murder has now been issued for Aiden Bew.

Aiden Bew (courtesy: Ravenna police)

He’s described as 6’1″ and is 22 years old. Police said they believe Bew is homeless but his last known address was on Walnut Street in Ravenna.

“Anyone coming in contact with Aiden Bew should consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement or the Ravenna Police Department immediately,” police said in a press release.

Please call the Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 296-6486 if you have any information on this case.

