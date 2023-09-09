*Above video is a previous story about vandals damaging a baseball mascot meant for people with disabilities*

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for smashing 14 windows at a courthouse just before sunrise Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the man told them that he wanted to go to jail because he was upset that “psychedelics are illegal.”

Deputies said they responded to a report of damage to the Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna. Deputies found more than a dozen front windows smashed and charged Jesse Ray Hatch with Vandalism, a felony of the 4th degree. Hatch is currently being held at the Portage County Jail pending arraignment.

Deputies said that Hatch admitted to causing the damage and that he told them he wanted to go to jail because he was upset that “psychedelics are illegal.” Hatch was initially detained by Ravenna Police after a theft at Circle K and told them about the damage to the courthouse, deputies added.

“This is another example of the effects that illegal drugs can have on a person and the risks that they pose to our communities. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will continue our efforts in combating the continually growing drug problem,” said Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.