Ravenna man in critical condition after stabbing

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– One man is hospitalized and another in jail after a stabbing in Ravenna on Tuesday.

Patrick M. Boggs, 51, broke into the victim’s apartment, and stabbed him in the chest and neck, police said.

The victim was taken to UH Portage Medical Center then flown to UH Cleveland Medical Center. According to police, he suffered a life-threatening wound to his throat and remains in critical condition.

An off-duty officer spotted Boggs and arrested him at the Family Dollar in Ravenna. He’s charged with attempted murder and was taken to the Portage County Justice CEnter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.