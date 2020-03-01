Ravenna animal shelter in search of loving homes for potbelly pigs

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Are you looking for a way to celebrate National Pig Day? How about expanding your family?

The Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna is at full capacity for potbelly pigs.

It appears they are currently sheltering 15 pigs.

Due to the lack of available space, the rescue is unable to help shelters and humane agencies.

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary is encouraging adoption and asks that citizens share their Facebook post so they can help these pigs find a loving home.

