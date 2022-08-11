HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)- The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to stay vigilant, especially during the nighttime hours.

The call for action comes after the Sheriff’s Department says the western portion of the county has experienced multiple cattle thefts over the past several days.

Officials say the cattle have been a mixture of Black Angus and Holstein Heifers.

The first incident occurred on August 2. Officials said two Black Angus Cows were taken from a field on State Route 3 in Washington Township.

Another incident took place on August 5. Four Holstein Heifers, that were ready to birth calves, were taken from a barn on State Route 514 in Knox Township.

Police do not have any suspects or vehicle descriptions at this time, but say they are following up on a lead.

Authorities tell FOX 8 that they have notified surrounding counties and all the livestock auctions in and around Holmes County.

Officials ask that if you witness suspicious activity, or have any information regarding the thefts, call 330-674-1936.