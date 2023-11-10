[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a new lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai alleging security flaws in their vehicles.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Thieves on Thursday night broke into vehicles at six residences — all in “the heart” of Akron’s Firestone Park, according to a news release from city police.

Residents reported break-ins between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. along East Firestone Boulevard, East Brookside Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Wayne Avenue, Beardsley Street and East Ralston Avenue. All the vehicles were Kia models, except for two Hyundais, according to the release.

Three of the cars were stolen. Police recovered one of those cars, a 2015 Kia Optima, in the 1500 block of Glenmount Avenue. Still missing are a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with license plate No. JDW-8956 and a black 2019 Kia Soul with license plate No. HNX-1033.

Four others that were “nearly stolen” had extensive damage to the steering column and windows, according to the release.

“Detectives are combing through the evidence and other information collected while working endlessly to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for these brazen incidents,” reads the release.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website