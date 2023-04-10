COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Win the chance to buy rare liquors — including a 20-year bourbon with a $1,150 price tag — in Ohio Liquor’s Spring 2023 Bottle Lottery.

The lottery opened at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 10, and will be taking entries until 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 17. It gives as many residents as possible a chance to buy one of the several artisan-crafted bourbons coming up for sale.

Entrants must be at least 21 years old and an Ohio resident. Military servicemembers stationed in Ohio may also enter. Entrants can sign up for a chance to buy any or all of the bottles listed, but winners will only be allowed to buy one.

More signup information can be found on the Ohio Liquor website.

Here’s what’s on the shelf this season and the price of a 750-milliliter bottle before tax: