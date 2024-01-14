PUT-in-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — As a powerful winter storm-battered Northeast and Northcentral Ohio Saturday, 65 mph wind gusts pushed Lake Erie water levels away from the shore revealing portions of the bottom of the lake.

POWERFUL WINDS EXPOSE LAKE BED

The near hurricane-force winds from the southwest pushed the more shallow water out further into the lake in the western basin of Lake Erie near Port Clinton and the Lake Erie Islands especially at Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island in Ottawa County Saturday.

“A DIFFERENT PLANET”

“It felt like I was walking on a different planet,” Barry Koehler told Fox 8 News.

Courtesy: Barry Koehler

Koehler, who braved the brutal conditions, took photos that show huge boulders completely exposed. Koehler said the boulders are usually under 6 to 9 feet of water and at times people were walking on the Lake Erie bed Saturday.

“A WHOLE NEW WORLD”

“It was so exciting to see Lake Erie like that, it was like exploring a whole new world,” Koehler said.

Courtesy: Barry Koehler

However, when winds of near hurricane strength (74 mph) blow in from the northeast over Lake Erie the opposite phenomenon happens and water is pushed well past the shoreline, sometimes causing flooding in places like Port Clinton, which was not the case Saturday.

“It’s not something you see often when the lake bed is exposed due to wild winds from the southwest like on Saturday,” Koehler said, but you can see the fascinating photos he shared with Fox 8 in the slideshow below.

Courtesy: Barry Koehler

Barry Koehler: Rocks usually covered by water

Barry Koehler: Boulder usually covered by water

Dave Wilhelm also sent Fox 8 his stellar photos of the Lake Erie bed exposed when the gusty winds pushed water away from the shore.

Courtesy: Doug Wilhelm

Courtesy: Doug Wilhelm