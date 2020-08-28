Rare footage from March on Washington takes us back to that day 57 years later

(WJW) — Fifty-seven years ago — on August 28, 1963 — hundreds of thousands of people joined together in Washington, unified in the fight for human rights and social justice for all.

Today, we see similar movements pushing for change.

Rare color footage from that day, taken by the late Congressman Louis Stokes, takes us back to the March on Washington.

FOX 8’s Alex Stokes shares his and another Cleveland icon’s thoughts on our country, then and now.

Watch Alex’s report, above, for more.

Follow more headlines, below: