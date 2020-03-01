Rare feat: Baby born on Leap Day shares birthday with dad

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (WJW) — A California baby is sharing her special birthday with her father.

Camila was born Saturday at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California Saturday, according to the hospital.

She was born on February 29, 2020, which is already a unique day in itself.

However, Camila’s leap day birthday is even more special — She shares a birthday with her father, Ivan Rebollar Cortez.

The hospital says the odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year is 1 in 2.1 million.