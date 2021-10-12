Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: 2018 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tyga arrives to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 -- NUP_185068 -- (Photo by Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

