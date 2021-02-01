Rapper Silento charged with murdering his cousin

Recording artist Silento attends Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ga. (WJW)– The Georgia rapper behind a popular song and dance craze was arrested on Monday.

Ricky Hawk was charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin, 34-year-old Fredrick Rooks, said the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. Rooks was found dead on Deep Shoals Circle on Jan. 21.

Hawk, 23, is better known by his stage name Silento.

In 2015, he released the song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). It became a viral sensation with people posting their own videos of the accompanying dance. The song was nominated at the Teen Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, and took home best dance performance at the Soul Train Music Awards.

“Watch Me” has more than 4 million views on Silento’s official YouTube page.