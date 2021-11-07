Rapper Roddy Ricch donating his Astroworld Festival earnings to families affected by tragedy

**Stop the show!’ Concertgoers describe chaos at Astroworld festival in the related video above.**

HOUSTON (WJW) — Following the tragic incident at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in Houston that claimed multiple people’s lives, one of the performers announced plans to give his earnings from the event to the families of the victims.

Rapper Roddy Ricch made his intentions known on his Instagram Stories Saturday.

“Please have the families of those who we lost reach out,” the 23-year-old wrote. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident.”

The California artist, known for songs like “The Box,” also told followers to pray for Houston.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1198 — Pictured: Musical guest Roddy Ricch performs on January 29, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ricch was among the multiple performers, along with Drake, SZA and Master P, who took the stage Friday night. A crowd surge during Scott’s performance fatally injured eight and also hospitalized more.

The festival was canceled for the rest of the weekend and an investigation is underway.