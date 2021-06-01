Rapper Lil Loaded passes away at 20

TEXAS (WJW) — Rapper Lil Loaded, 20, has passed away.

The rapper, whose legal name is Dashawn Robertson, died Monday. His attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, told The Dallas Morning News he died by suicide.

Robertson’s “6locc 6a6y” went viral in 2019 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Rapper Lil Loaded 'dies' aged 20 after being arrested over shootinghttps://t.co/uMzyMtAR8i pic.twitter.com/HrnDLqXWpl — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) May 31, 2021

Mehryari said the rapper’s death was “very tragic” and was unexpected.

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” he said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Robertson was arrested on a murder charge last year after the shooting death of his best friend, Khalil Walker. He was indicted on a charge of manslaughter earlier this year and was free on bond.

He was scheduled to appear in a court hearing on Tuesday.