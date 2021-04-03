Rapper DMX hospitalized and in critical care following apparent drug overdose: Report

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WJW) — Rapper DMX has reportedly suffered a heart attack following an apparent drug overdose, TMZ is reporting.

The outlet said that the 50-year-old artist was taken to a White Plains, New York, hospital and is in critical care after he allegedly overdosed around 11 p.m. Friday.

“We’re told he has ‘some brain activity,'” TMZ reported. “Another source says he’s in a ‘vegetative state’ and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.”

DMX has battled drug addiction over the years.

Already fellow musicians have taken to Twitter to show their support for the rapper:

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021