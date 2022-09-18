CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- The NFL season is underway and one gameday staple for many, is a nice cold beer.

But anyone who goes to the games knows that a tall-one, will definitely cost you.

A new study from statista.com reveals which NFL stadiums have the most and least expensive beer, based on last season’s prices.

The study found the league average for beer price was $9.25.

FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, tops all stadiums at about $14 a cup.

The New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions had the cheapest at $5.

The Cleveland Browns are actually on the relatively cheaper side, at less than $6.50 per cup.

Here are the Top 5 most expensive NFL stadium’s to buy a beer:

Washington Commanders: $14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $11.50

New Orleans Saints: $11.50

San Francisco 49ers: $11.50

Jackson Jaguars: $11.50

Here are the least expensive NFL stadium’s to buy a beer:

Detroit Lions: $5

Atlanta Falcons: $5

New York Jets: $5

Cincinnati Bengals: $5.27

Houston Texans: $6

The full list can be viewed here.