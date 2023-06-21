CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Film Commission made a big announcement Wednesday.

According to the GCFC, Ralphie is coming home along with the biggest cast reunion ever!

This year the Greater Cleveland Film Commission will be hosting “Behind the Camera: A Christmas Story Official 40th Anniversary!”

The GCFC held a press announcement Wednesday with two special guests, Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, and Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in the movie.

GCFC’s Behind the Camera event will be held at Cleveland Public Auditorium this year from November 10 through November 12.

