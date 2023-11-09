CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 40 years since the iconic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” was filmed in Cleveland — and now ‘Ralphie’ is back!

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the 1983 movie, is in Cleveland for a special event that will bring together fans, filmmakers, and cast members. “Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home” takes place this weekend, Nov. 10 – Nov. 12, but first he stopped by FOX 8 where he reflected on the low-budget film’s slow climb to success.

“It didn’t do very well in the theaters when it first came out either. It just kind of came and went and back then you thought that was it,” said Billingsley.

Over the years the movie has become a family tradition for many. The house in Cleveland where parts of the movie were filmed has become one of Cleveland’s most iconic homes and a museum.

“I think in some ways that was a good thing for everyone involved because it was sort of an overnight success and then like a disappointment later — this slow build of this kind of cool title that people love,” reflected Billingsley.

At the time of the filming, Billingsley was 12. It was his first time in Cleveland.

“I remember what a great experience it was filming here and the movie did not have a lot of money. They kept the downtown Christmas decorations up after Christmas so we could take advantage of that,” recalled Billingsley. “It was also the kind of a movie where they put out a call to the public, so the extras, all the people, they were not extras, they were locals from here. So people are showing up doing a great job, it was like a community effort.”

You can learn more about the ‘Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home‘ event below:

Fri., Nov. 10: The Cast Expo will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Public Auditorium. The Behind the Camera Panel will be held at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall

Sat., Nov. 11: The Cast Expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12: The Cast Expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to buy your tickets and for more information about the Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home event. All proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.