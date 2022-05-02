LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain community members and officials gathered Monday morning to rally support of bringing shipping jobs back to the area.

The AFL-CIO, the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council, the AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department and Bartlett Maritime Corporation held the rally in support of the Bartlett Maritime project in Lorain and Lordstown.

Joining them were U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. Representative Tim Ryan at the Black River Landing Amphitheater in Lorain.

The proposed projects have the potential to bring 4,000 permanent metal trades union jobs as well as 2,000 to 3,000 construction jobs, according to a release from the AFL-CIO.

“Union workers built this country and strengthened our national security. Ohioans in Lorain, Lordstown and across the state are ready now to do our part by expanding and improving our Naval shipyard performance,” said Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga. “Strategic investments in the Marine Highway are crucial to the Navy’s efficiencies and readiness and workers in Ohio and the Great Lakes region have what it takes to advance this mission,” Burga said.