ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — When the Rocky River Pirates make landfall in Columbus they hope to overtake the Silver Knights of Cincinnati for the state championship in girls’ high school soccer.

Rocky River High School defeated Bay High School in a thrilling overtime shootout Tuesday night to advance to the OHSAA Division II State Championship Friday at 1 p.m.

The game against Cincinnati’s Summit Country Day High School will be played in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium.

Rocky River High School said they’re holding a send-off for the team from Rocky River High School Stadium on Thursday at 10 a.m. and the community is invited to line Detroit Road in front of the stadium to cheer the team on as they head to Columbus.

“Tuesday’s game against Bay…both teams played so hard and left everything on the field,” said Rocky River Head Coach Pat Hopkins. “We know what lies ahead for us and we have been preparing for this moment all season with our training,” Hopkins said.

For ticket information, you can click here and to watch the game streaming on Friday, which comes with a subscription, you can click on this link for more information.