Rally held to honor East Cleveland fashion model murdered in Euclid

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — A rally to protect Black women was held in East Cleveland Saturday morning, following the murder of an East Cleveland mother named Shalaymiah Moore last Friday.

The rally, held outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center on Shaw Avenue, brought together friends, family and supporters in a united effort to bring about change in the community. During the event various speakers, include Moore’s mother honored the 34-year-old woman, who had been a fashion model and nursing assistant.

Two Cleveland men have been arrested and accused of Moore’s shooting death, police announced earlier this week.

Twenty-year-old Daylonta Jones and 21-year-old Curtin Gatheright are charged with aggravated robbery and murder, police said.

Both suspects are being held inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

