‘Rally for Stimulus’ held in Akron as lawmakers finalize deal

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A plea was heard from Ohioans who call themselves “Rally for Stimulus,” as they gathered at Lock 3 Park in Akron Sunday.

“We can’t wait any longer and we need help,” said member David Timko.

Their demand aimed at Capitol Hill, asked for more support in the current COVID-19 relief legislation.

“Millions of people are facing eviction, businesses are going under left and right our cities are falling apart,” Timko said.

Sunday night, the senate majority leader announced lawmakers from the two parties have finalized a deal on the nearly 1 trillion-dollar stimulus package.

“At the very minimum we need to demand the exact same level of assistance that we got with the original CARES Act,” said Timko.

But this round of aid would reportedly provide a $600 direct payment to most Americans, half of what was received from the cares act in March.

“I personally know people that are $6,000, $8,000 behind in rent that, you know, the $1,200 makes exactly twice the amount of difference the $600 dollars does,” said organizer Nicolaus Johnson.

The bill would also extend unemployment benefits at a level of $300 per week, half of what was provided last spring. “We’re falling behind and regular unemployment is not enough to live off of,” said Timko.

There is also reportedly up to $330 billion in assistance for small businesses, but Timko is skeptical. “The vast majority of the assistance money is going to major corporations and tax cuts and the like and the vast majority of us in the working class are struggling.”

And while Sunday’s protest may have fallen on deaf ears in Washington, Johnson says they plan to keep pushing for more support into the next administration.

“We have planned currently to meet at the Ohio Statehouse Jan. 24, assuming it all goes to plan,” he said. “Until we feel like people are supported enough at least close to pre pandemic levels, in terms of economically then we’re going to continue pushing for people to get aid from the government.”

