LIVE: Rally for Palestine underway at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Protesters have gathered at Crocker Park Mall to demand an end to Israeli assaults on Palestinians.

Westlake police say Crocker Road is closed as the rally is underway.

According to rally organizers, Palestinian-Americans and supporters are standing in solidarity with those in Palestine.

A broad coalition of organizations planned two rallies around Northeast Ohio this weekend to show their support for the cause.

The second rally will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Cleveland Public Square.