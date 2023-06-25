AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The fight for justice in the Jayland Walker case will head to our nation’s capital on the one-year anniversary of his violent death at the hands of Akron police.

“It’s just gut-wrenching,” Rev. Ray Greene Jr., Executive Director of The Freedom BLOC said. “That wound can never heal, for a young man has lost his life. But on top of that, any time the scab begins to form, there’s another black person being killed by police.”

Green Jr. has been working tirelessly to advocate for justice in Walker’s death, calling for police reform in Akron and beyond.

“We’re looking to continue the fight, the justice for Jayland Walker fight,” he said. “But also, all of our young black men and women who have been killed by police all across the country.”

After the eight Akron Police officers were cleared of charges in spring, protests erupted through Akron. But now Greene Jr. is looking advance the issue to the next level by organizing a march in Washington D.C.

“We’re past local politics,” he said. “We need the federal government to come in and do an investigation, an impartial investigation with the data that we have collected, both on their side and our side with the dead bodies across the country. We have to make a change.”

Green estimates more than 100 people will travel by bus from First Congregational Church in Akron to 10th & Pennsylvania Ave NW in Washington, D.C., Monday.

“We’re expecting another 150-200 from other places,” Greene Jr. said. “So we’re looking at 300-400 people gathering for this cause.”

Jayland Walker

The bus to Washington leaves at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, for which a $50 non-refundable deposit is required. Those attending can asl find their own means of travel if that is preferred. The group will return Tuesday around Midnight.

“What we have to do is begin to talk about safety in a different way,” he said. “And we need your voice in DC this Tuesday to let the DOJ know we need to go in a different direction in regard to safety.”

More than a dozen speakers are expected at the march, including Pamela and Jada Walker, two family members. More information can be found here.