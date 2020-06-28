Rally for Educational Equity: Community gathering to show support for Beachwood students and their goals

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are gathering at the Beachwood High School stadium Sunday afternoon to rally for educational equity.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and features several student speakers from Hilltop, the middle school and the high school.

Organizers say they are gathering to support their students’ hopes and expectations for the school system.

The event is open to the public, however attendees are required to wear a mask the entire time and practice social distancing. Households will be asked to stand together.

Community members are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on the turf or plan to stand for the 45-minute rally. Chairs are not permitted on the turf.

