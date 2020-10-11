WATCH LIVE: Trump supporters organize “rolling rally” in Medina County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are scheduled to take part in a “rolling rally” around Medina County on Sunday.
According to organizers, those interested in attending will meet at the Republican Party of Medina County headquarters at 1 p.m. They will then roll out at 2 p.m.
Joe Biden supporters are also hosting a rally of their own in Lyndhurst.
It will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at 5096 Mayfield Road.
Organizers said they will be practicing social distancing.
