Rallies planned across Ohio to mark one-year anniversary of U.S. Capitol riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) – Rallies are planned across Ohio on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The rallies are planned for Medina, Akron, Columbus, Oxford, and Cleveland. Cleveland’s rally, organized by Mobilize the Vote NEO and Cuyahoga Democratic Women’s Caucus, starts at noon outside the Celebrezze federal building on East 9th Street.

The organizers’ invitation reads: “Clevelanders and Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding a vigil to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections. The schedule of speakers includes Crystal Bryant, Executive Director NAACP, Cheryl Stephens – Candidate for Lieutenant Governor and Cuyahoga County Councilmember, Kent Smith -Ohio State Representative and Arthur Lavin MD – Pediatrician and Chairperson of Doctors Organized for Healthcare Solutions (DOHCS).

The Akron rally is planned for 6 pm outside of the Highland Square Library. Among those inviting supporters to attend is the Democratic Socialist organization of Akron.In its invitation, the organization says, “January 6 2021 was a violent and deadly attack against our democracy. Right-wing militants attacked our Capitol, put thousands of DC workers at risk, and tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: voters decide the outcome of elections. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it. As socialists, we know we must do everything we can to prevent the rise of fascism.”