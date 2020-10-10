Rallies for Trump and Biden held in Northeast Ohio Saturday

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Supporters of both presidential candidates held rallies in Northeast Ohio Saturday, advocating for their point of view.

Fans of Donald Trump gathered at 6355 Midway Mall in Elyria this afternoon in support of the man who spoke earlier today from the White House. Called the Lorain County Stay Right Trump Train Road Rally, the gatherers were then scheduled to head out on a car parade route (as seen in the video above).

Joe Biden supporters held a “Stridin’ with Biden” event on Shaker Square Saturday afternoon. The event was pet friendly and groups such as Northeast Ohio Moms for Biden/Harris were in attendance.

