MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Raising Cane’s will make its debut in Mayfield Heights this week.

The chain’s newest restaurant is scheduled to open Friday at 5880 Mayfield Rd. The grand opening will kick off at 7:30 a.m. The first 100 dine-in customers to order a Combo Meal will receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt and The Box Combo gift card to use on their next visit.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco and the city council will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Raising Cane’s will present a check donation to Mayfield Heights High School Athletics. The restaurant will also hold a drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and up Free Cane’s for a year. A DJ will be on site.