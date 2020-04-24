Raising Cane’s owner promises Joe Burrow free food for life

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The owner of a Louisiana-based fast-food chain promised a newly drafted Cincinnati Bengal the gift of a lifetime.

Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, took to Twitter Thursday night announcing that Joe Burrow would receive free food for life.

Graves also said he was “so happy” for the former Louisiana State University quarterback.

Congrats Jeaux! So happy for you. #1! Free @Raising_Canes for Life for you @Joe_Burrow10! And thanks for the epic Cane’s Sauce quote. 🐐 — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) April 24, 2020

Burrow, an Ohio native, was selected No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He broke several records during his time at LSU and led the Tigers to victory over Clemson University in the 2019 College Football National Championship. Burrow was also the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

