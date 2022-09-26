AVON, Ohio (WJW) — With the grand opening of the new Raising Cane’s along Chester Road came a $500 donation to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research.

On Monday, FOX 8’s Todd Meany accepted the check on behalf of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign. Meany is wearing pink each day in October to raise money for breast cancer research.

The fast food chain also donated to several other charities as part of its “Caniac” introductory celebration.

The new Raising Cane’s location at 35545 Chester Road, in front of Duluth Trading Company, will open to the public on Tuesday.