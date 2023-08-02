[Editor’s Note: In the video above see FOX 8’s David Moss‘ chicken tender recipe.]

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A popular chicken finger restaurant is opening its first location in Amherst and 20 customers could win free food for a year.

Doors to the new Raising Cane’s at 938 N. Leavitt Road will open Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Restaurant officials said in a press release they expect lines wrapped around the building and tons of fanfare on opening day.

The celebration will kick off with a “Lucky 20” drawing where 20 customers will receive free Cane’s for a year.

Photo credit: Raising Cane’s

Entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 and winners will be announced soon after. Customers must be present to win, according to a release.

Looking for a Raising Cane’s location near you? Find them here.