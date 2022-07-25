(WJW) — With one of the largest ever Mega Millions jackpots still up for grabs, the founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers says he’s buying lottery tickets for all company employees.

That’s about 50,000 people he’s buying a ticket for. And if any of the tickets end up being the winning number combination, Todd Graves plans to divide the big pot among the entire crew, which the company calculates would be thousands of dollars for all.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said in a statement. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The next Mega Millions drawing comes Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.