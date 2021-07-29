Raising a stink: Residents in local county want to know why garbage isn’t being picked up on time

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in a number of communities in Lorain County are “raising a stink” about some of their garbage not being picked up on time.

Garbage cans are overflowing in some neighborhoods in the city of Lorain, and frustrated residents blame the problem on the inconsistent performance of the city’s waste hauling provider, Republic Services, in picking up yard and bulk waste.

Taxpayer Tina Smith told FOX 8, “This is a very short street. They miss our garbage all the time. We have to constantly call them to come back out. They tell us, “Oh, we’ll send somebody out; it might today or tomorrow.’ It’s usually two or three days later, almost the next pick-up day.”

In response to complaints from taxpayers, the City of Lorain demanded that Republic Services offer a reason why some garbage is not being picked up in a timely fashion.

According to Lorain Safety/Service Director Sanford Washington, “They told us they have a staffing shortage, which has caused delays in both yard waste and bulk waste pickup.”

Republic Services issued a statement that reads in part: “Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the recycling and waste disposal industry is no different. We are working to address these delays and appreciate our customers’ understanding and cooperation during this time.”

To alleviate the problem, the City of Lorain has placed large dumpsters in central locations, so residents can drop off their bulk and yard waste.

We found one of the dumpsters on East 35th St. is already overflowing. Residents say it’s an issue they deal with on a weekly basis. “The animals get into it; they drag it all over the place. It’s a busy street, then it gets run over,” said Tina Smith.

According to Republic, the company is trying to find a solution to the manpower problem by attempting to attract new employees with competitive salaries and benefit packages. The city of Lorain says if the situation does not improve, the city may have to consider hiring another waste hauling company. “My message would be, we understand, please be patient, we’re working on it,” said Sanford Washington.