CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s for the evening. Should be pleasant for spending the evening out and about.

Friday night touchdown forecast:

Rain chances return this weekend. Here are the weekend rain details:

First rain opportunity late Saturday afternoon and especially in the evening.

Multiple chances with several clusters Sunday and again Monday.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend. Indications that warmer than normal temperatures Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

