Rainy weather to start the week, warm temps will hang around

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Enjoy the quiet evening: chilly cold, but dry and enjoyable since it is February. This was a great weekend! Weather will begin to change Monday afternoon.

Here comes the changes, the week ahead is looking rather unsettled. First up, rain showers tomorrow. Scattered showers expected to develop after lunch. Widespread rain moves in Monday night and will be on and off Tuesday.

Our transition day is Wednesday with a rain/snow mix expected by the evening. We’re trending colder as we wrap up February.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: