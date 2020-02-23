Breaking News
Crews battling massive structure fire in Rocky River

Rainy weather to start the week, warm temps will hang around

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Enjoy the quiet evening: chilly cold, but dry and enjoyable since it is February. This was a great weekend! Weather will begin to change Monday afternoon.

Here comes the changes, the week ahead is looking rather unsettled. First up, rain showers tomorrow. Scattered showers expected to develop after lunch. Widespread rain moves in Monday night and will be on and off Tuesday.

Our transition day is Wednesday with a rain/snow mix expected by the evening. We’re trending colder as we wrap up February.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

School Closings

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App