CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity is high this morning. A warm front is moving through early with widespread rain/few storms before 10 a.m. Some showers will be heavy. Otherwise coverage later today will be scattered at best (40% coverage) with breaks of sunshine.

Today’s futurecast: Afternoon rain/storm coverage around 20%. Coverage will increase tonight with locally heavy rain/storms as the front approaches.

Cold front passes Tuesday. Scattered showers/storms will continue with 40-50% coverage on and off throughout the day with plenty of dry periods and sunshine. Lingering shower early Wednesday morning.

Finally, the front Thursday will drop the humidity with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

RELIEF! A pattern flip! Temperatures cool off by about 10° starting Tuesday. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

What summer has been more humid 2021 or 2022 in northern Ohio? So far 2021! 42% of the time the dewpoint has been above 65 in 2021. This year only 25% of the time.

The first half of June was “cooler” and comfortable keeping the numbers lower OVERALL.