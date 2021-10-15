Rainy Saturday; Mostly dry Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The cold front moving through Friday evening is pushing showers and storms across Northeast Ohio.

Here is the timing of the rain/storms:

Widespread rain Friday night through early Saturday morning (100% coverage)

Scattered lake-driven showers with sunny breaks late on Saturday (60-70% coverage)

A few lingering lake effect showers possible east Sunday morning, but most areas will be dry.

It’s all about the temps this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s about a 15° drop from what we’ve been accustomed to so far this month.

Here’s the Browns game kickoff forecast:

A nice, dry, sunny stretch starts on Sunday and continues through much of next week. Great leaf-peeping weather. Enjoy!