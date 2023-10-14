CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday started with rain and it will end with more rain. The wind will increase to 25 mph in the afternoon and 35 mph this evening.

Expect breaks in the rain today and tonight.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s. Breezy conditions and scattered showers for Sunday.

Damp and breezy Sunday.

Over the weekend, most spots could pick up over an inch of rain. The rain is needed, as the state of Ohio is abnormally dry to moderate drought because of the abnormally dry September.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler air drops back in and lingers next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

