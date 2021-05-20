‘Rainbow clouds’ spotted over Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You may have seen “rainbow clouds” over Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

People all across the area sent FOX 8 photos of the phenomenon known as cloud iridescence.

It’s caused when sunlight hits the edge of cloud deck.

Tiny water droplets scatter the sun’s light, causing the rainbow effect.

You can hear FOX 8’s Scott Sabol explain more in the video above.

Many people who contacted FOX 8 said it was a sign of good things to come.

  • Rainbow clouds, Courtesy: Jacey Rolon

