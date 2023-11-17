(WJW) – Spotty showers this morning. It’s a mild start with temperatures ranging in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

The showers become more widespread and could be heavy at times by lunchtime.

Winds continue to increase with gusts of 25-30 miles per hour common throughout the day.

Showers wrap up by the evening commute, around 5-6 p.m., and temperatures turn cooler by the evening falling from the 50s into the 40s.

A chilly weekend! Highs will not make it out of the 40s.

Sunday, layers and sunglasses are needed for the Brown’s game.

We’re dry for a couple of days then widespread rain arrives on Tuesday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool-down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48-hour intervals

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.